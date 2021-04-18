Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $209,000 Position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 195.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPS. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO David Wesch sold 25,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total value of $2,205,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APPS. Roth Capital increased their price target on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Digital Turbine from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Maxim Group increased their price target on Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Digital Turbine has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.06.

Shares of APPS opened at $75.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.98, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.29 and a 200 day moving average of $58.51. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.64 and a 12 month high of $102.56.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $88.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

