SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Shares Bought by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSK. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $19,609,000. Proequities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $6,345,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 464,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,631,000 after acquiring an additional 94,324 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 226.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 113,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,062,000 after acquiring an additional 79,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 137,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,128,000 after acquiring an additional 66,383 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

PSK stock opened at $43.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.52. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $40.33 and a 52-week high of $44.44.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.