Global Retirement Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MINC)

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its stake in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MINC) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned about 0.20% of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Truadvice LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,187 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MINC opened at $48.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.88. AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $52.42.

