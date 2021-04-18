Westside Investment Management Inc. Has $133,000 Holdings in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Westside Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 31.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EVBG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 66.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 14,721 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 2.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Everbridge during the third quarter worth about $1,683,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 3.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Everbridge in the third quarter worth approximately $1,340,000.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $133.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.02 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Everbridge, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.17 and a 12-month high of $178.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.61 and its 200 day moving average is $133.96.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $75.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.48 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 18.82% and a negative net margin of 32.43%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Everbridge news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $274,193.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,274.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 14,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total value of $1,860,643.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,007.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,026 shares of company stock worth $3,701,145. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EVBG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.08.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG).

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.