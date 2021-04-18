Westside Investment Management Inc. Sells 300 Shares of GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH)

Westside Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 56.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities downgraded GW Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup cut GW Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GW Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.75.

GW Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $218.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 5.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of -127.27 and a beta of 2.15. GW Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $87.07 and a one year high of $219.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $216.20 and a 200 day moving average of $153.10.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $148.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.46 million. GW Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 11.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GW Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Volker Knappertz sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.67, for a total transaction of $70,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,940 shares in the company, valued at $209,359.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam D. George sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $171,843.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,588 shares in the company, valued at $404,333.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,180 shares of company stock valued at $521,616. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform in various disease areas. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, Dravet syndrome, or tuberous sclerosis complex.

