Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $5.60 Million Stake in Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) by 74.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 506,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,486 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.54% of Athenex worth $5,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATNX. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Athenex by 2.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Athenex by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Athenex by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Athenex by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Athenex by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ATNX. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Athenex in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Athenex in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Laidlaw cut their price objective on Athenex from $38.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down from $29.00) on shares of Athenex in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Athenex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

In other Athenex news, insider William Wei Zuo sold 419,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $1,898,088.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,831.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Kim Campbell purchased 8,250 shares of Athenex stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.42 per share, with a total value of $36,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,250 shares in the company, valued at $36,465. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 16.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ATNX opened at $3.97 on Friday. Athenex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $15.24. The company has a market cap of $371.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.16 and a 200 day moving average of $10.55.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). Athenex had a negative return on equity of 66.12% and a negative net margin of 75.45%. Research analysts forecast that Athenex, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Athenex Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

