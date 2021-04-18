Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Raises Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Chevron were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $1,787,982,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,122,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,614,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,022 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,874,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,171,665,000 after acquiring an additional 368,897 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,158,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $773,397,000 after buying an additional 93,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,727,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $652,612,000 after buying an additional 1,188,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock opened at $102.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $198.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $112.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.86.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.68.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

