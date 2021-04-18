Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Acquires 814 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 29.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in CarMax were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at $145,181,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,024,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,427,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,934,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,690,000 after purchasing an additional 322,692 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 452.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 309,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,207,000 after purchasing an additional 253,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KMX shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Stephens lifted their price target on CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.21.

In other CarMax news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 7,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total transaction of $921,653.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,312.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.14, for a total transaction of $12,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,721,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 397,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,498,792. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMX opened at $129.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.93 and a 1-year high of $136.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.67 and a 200-day moving average of $108.50. The company has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

