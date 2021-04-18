Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Has $4.21 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc cut its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,813 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $4,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centric Wealth Management boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,655 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney stock traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $187.68. The stock had a trading volume of 225,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,232,665. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $190.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.75. The company has a market capitalization of $340.69 billion, a PE ratio of -118.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $98.86 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.59.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $886,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,976,447.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,363,130 shares of company stock valued at $250,457,795. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

