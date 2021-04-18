Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Has $488,000 Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,779,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $828,350,000 after purchasing an additional 448,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $673,915,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,084,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,974 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,894,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,576,000 after purchasing an additional 280,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,717,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,351,000 after purchasing an additional 164,313 shares during the period. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.44.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded up $2.03 on Friday, hitting $58.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,912,999. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $57.83. The company has a market capitalization of $87.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.61.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

