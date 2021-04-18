iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Position Lowered by Wiser Wealth Management Inc

Wiser Wealth Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,568 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 6.4% of Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $9,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. NWK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Financialcorp IN boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $110.79. The stock had a trading volume of 98,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,275,800. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.97. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $54.70 and a 52-week high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

