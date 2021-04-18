Vivid Financial Management Inc. Sells 1,349 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $494,038,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $487,681,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,117,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,091,000 after buying an additional 3,518,755 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 202.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,023,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,581,000 after buying an additional 2,691,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $92,916,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.27. The company had a trading volume of 54,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,231,132. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.51. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $90.98 and a one year high of $134.63.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.