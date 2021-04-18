WealthTrust Axiom LLC Reduces Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,071 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Truist boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.59.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $187.68. 225,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,232,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $190.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.75. The firm has a market cap of $340.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.04, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $98.86 and a twelve month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $886,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,845 shares in the company, valued at $27,976,447.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $4,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,589,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,363,130 shares of company stock valued at $250,457,795. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

