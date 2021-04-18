Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Abner Herrman & Brock LLC

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,183 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 4.0% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $26,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordant Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 302.4% during the third quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $134.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.77 and its 200-day moving average is $124.50. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.36 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.15, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.77.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

