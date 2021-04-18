Selective Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 51.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,008 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,405 shares during the period. Apple makes up 1.8% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lynch & Associates IN lifted its holdings in Apple by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 35,566 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after buying an additional 5,251 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,010 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after buying an additional 5,245 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $827,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 194,350 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,739,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $134.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.36 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Cascend Securities boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.77.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

