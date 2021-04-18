Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,638,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 156.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HELE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America lowered Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Helen of Troy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.60.

Shares of HELE stock opened at $229.80 on Friday. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12-month low of $130.59 and a 12-month high of $265.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Helen of Troy Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

