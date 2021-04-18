Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 594 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brandywine Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Trust Co. now owns 4,006,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,736,000 after purchasing an additional 156,390 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 1,077.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,359,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074,482 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,347,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,860,000 after acquiring an additional 468,711 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,787,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,783,000 after acquiring an additional 29,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,444,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,186,000 after acquiring an additional 314,377 shares in the last quarter. 51.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

CPB has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.23.

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $342,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 35.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $49.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $44.53 and a fifty-two week high of $54.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.51 and a 200 day moving average of $48.04.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 50.17%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.