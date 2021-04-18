Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

CBD stock opened at $6.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.11. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $6.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.40. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 36,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 21,643 shares during the period.

About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição

Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates in Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

