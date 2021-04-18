Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $346.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and leading academic institutions around the globe accelerate their research and drug development efforts. Their dedicated employees are focused on providing clients with exactly what they need to improve and expedite the discovery, early-stage development and safe manufacture of new therapies for the patients who need them. At Charles River, they are passionate about their role in improving the quality of people’s lives. Their mission, their excellent science and strong sense of purpose guide in all that they do, and they approach each day with the knowledge that their work helps to improve the health and well-being of many across the globe. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. service areas are Basic research, discovery, safety and efficacy, clinical support and manufacturing. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CRL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Charles River Laboratories International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Charles River Laboratories International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $260.80.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $323.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.93. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52 week low of $133.57 and a 52 week high of $320.95. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.90, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $790.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.98 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. On average, equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.92, for a total transaction of $492,316.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,680 shares in the company, valued at $9,311,385.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Ross Smith sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,755,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,518 shares of company stock valued at $30,932,255. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter worth $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

