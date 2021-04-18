CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) PT Raised to $28.00

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CNP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. CenterPoint Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.43.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $24.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.83. CenterPoint Energy has a 52-week low of $15.18 and a 52-week high of $25.39. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of -12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.78% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. CenterPoint Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Leslie D. Biddle sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total value of $697,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,874.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 33,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 33,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter worth about $26,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

