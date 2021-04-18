Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,276 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,330 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BBVA. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the third quarter worth $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the third quarter worth $40,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the third quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

BBVA opened at $5.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.88 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.58. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.49 and a 52-week high of $5.86.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. On average, research analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.0697 per share. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.92%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

