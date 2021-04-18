Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 872 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 66.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the third quarter valued at $868,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 48.1% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 12,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 3,944 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 51.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 81,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after buying an additional 27,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the third quarter valued at $3,252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $5,452,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE LW opened at $80.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.72 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.82. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $895.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.94 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 37.60%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LW. TheStreet lowered Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.20.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.