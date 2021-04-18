Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 261 Shares of CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CoreLogic were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreLogic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in CoreLogic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in CoreLogic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in CoreLogic by 386.4% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in CoreLogic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

CoreLogic stock opened at $79.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. CoreLogic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.23 and a 52 week high of $90.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.04 and a 200-day moving average of $77.31.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.22. CoreLogic had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $467.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. CoreLogic’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CoreLogic, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. CoreLogic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

CLGX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research cut CoreLogic from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoreLogic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.44.

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

