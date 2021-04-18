Susquehanna International Group LLP Takes Position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COOLU)

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COOLU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $370,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:COOLU opened at $10.13 on Friday. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $10.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.23.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

