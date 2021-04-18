Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Stock Position Decreased by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP lessened its holdings in Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,620 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Select Energy Services were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Select Energy Services during the third quarter worth about $7,540,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Select Energy Services by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,057,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,738,000 after purchasing an additional 482,940 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Select Energy Services by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,472,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 260,883 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Select Energy Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $946,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Select Energy Services by 148.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 335,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 200,158 shares in the last quarter. 61.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (up from $7.25) on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.17.

WTTR stock opened at $4.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.90. Select Energy Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.88.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Select Energy Services had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 30.21%. The company had revenue of $133.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.51 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

