Susquehanna International Group LLP Invests $233,000 in ProShares UltraShort Utilities (NYSEARCA:SDP)

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Utilities (NYSEARCA:SDP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 24,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.17% of ProShares UltraShort Utilities at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDP opened at $15.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.07 and its 200 day moving average is $13.20. ProShares UltraShort Utilities has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $28.81.

About ProShares UltraShort Utilities

ProShares UltraShort Utilities (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

