UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY) Short Interest Down 37.5% in March

UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the March 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of UOLGY stock opened at $23.78 on Friday. UOL Group has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $24.39.

Get UOL Group alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on UOL Group in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

UOL Group Limited primarily engages in the property development and investment, and hotel businesses. Its property development projects include residential units, office towers and shopping malls, and hotels and serviced suites. The company also owns and/or manages approximately 30 hotels, resorts, and services suites under the Pan Pacific, PARKROYAL COLLECTION, and PARKROYAL names in Asia, Oceania, and North America with approximately 10,000 rooms in its portfolio.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for UOL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UOL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.