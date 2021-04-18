CVA Family Office LLC Acquires 530 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 803.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Corteva from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.35.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $47.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.52 and a 200 day moving average of $40.36. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.38 and a fifty-two week high of $48.48.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

