CVA Family Office LLC Invests $31,000 in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ILMN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 274.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Illumina in the third quarter valued at $1,311,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Illumina in the third quarter valued at $242,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Illumina in the third quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illumina in the third quarter valued at $539,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.24, for a total value of $130,699.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,751.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.44, for a total transaction of $1,693,760.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,614 shares of company stock valued at $6,360,411. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $399.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $58.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.58, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $260.42 and a 52 week high of $555.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $407.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $373.94.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.65 million. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. Analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ILMN. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $441.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Atlantic Securities lowered Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised Illumina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, OTR Global raised Illumina to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $374.10.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

