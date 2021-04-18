Short Interest in Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Declines By 31.0%

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decline of 31.0% from the March 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TOSYY opened at $20.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.41 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.39. Toshiba has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $23.60.
Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter. Toshiba had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 4.76%. Equities research analysts expect that Toshiba will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.
About Toshiba
Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail & Printing Solutions, Electronic Devices & Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Others.
