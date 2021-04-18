Short Interest in Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Declines By 31.0%

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decline of 31.0% from the March 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOSYY opened at $20.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.41 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.39. Toshiba has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $23.60.

Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter. Toshiba had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 4.76%. Equities research analysts expect that Toshiba will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Toshiba from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Toshiba from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Toshiba in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toshiba from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail & Printing Solutions, Electronic Devices & Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Others.

