250 Shares in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Purchased by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PII. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 1st quarter worth about $4,340,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $145.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 439.45 and a beta of 2.05. Polaris Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.52 and a 1-year high of $147.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.22 and its 200-day moving average is $110.28.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. Polaris’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.87%.

In related news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $2,737,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,920,488. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 8,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,126,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,131,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,821 shares of company stock valued at $24,733,195 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PII. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Polaris from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Polaris from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Polaris from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Polaris from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Polaris from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Polaris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.69.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

