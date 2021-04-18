Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.83.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Theratechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Theratechnologies in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Leede Jones Gab cut shares of Theratechnologies from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THTX. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Theratechnologies by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 145,637 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Theratechnologies by 152.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 78,606 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

THTX stock opened at $3.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Theratechnologies has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $4.25. The stock has a market cap of $337.83 million, a PE ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.65.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Theratechnologies had a negative return on equity of 135.78% and a negative net margin of 37.22%. On average, research analysts expect that Theratechnologies will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Theratechnologies Company Profile

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

