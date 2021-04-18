Welch & Forbes LLC Boosts Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Acorns Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter worth about $199,763,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $97,112,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,225,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,009,000 after purchasing an additional 278,440 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,309.7% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 169,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 165,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,382,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,078,000 after purchasing an additional 159,271 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $271.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $259.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.08. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $147.60 and a one year high of $269.69.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

