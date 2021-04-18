Welch & Forbes LLC Cuts Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 33.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after buying an additional 4,537 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,304,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,264,000 after buying an additional 117,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.46.

In related news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total transaction of $5,439,035.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 73,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,862.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $18,689,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,199,071.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $191.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $181.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market cap of $176.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $105.45 and a 1 year high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 77.86%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

