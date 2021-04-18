CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.00.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CONMED from $95.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

In related news, VP Johonna Marie Pelletier sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total value of $580,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,884.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark E. Tryniski sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.23, for a total value of $426,582.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,657,904.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,265 shares of company stock valued at $3,384,333. Corporate insiders own 5.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in CONMED by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in CONMED in the 1st quarter valued at $396,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CONMED in the 4th quarter valued at $628,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CONMED by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 8,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in CONMED in the 4th quarter valued at $30,368,000.

CONMED stock opened at $130.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. CONMED has a 12 month low of $60.65 and a 12 month high of $136.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -3,255.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $252.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CONMED will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. CONMED’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

