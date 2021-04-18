Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.06.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$10.75 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Cormark set a C$12.00 price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of TSE:APR.UN opened at C$11.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.04. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 12-month low of C$6.62 and a 12-month high of C$11.93. The firm has a market cap of C$458.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.45%.

About Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

