Cigna (NYSE:CI) PT Raised to $300.00 at Truist Financial

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CI. Truist increased their price objective on Cigna from $260.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a $273.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, February 5th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $260.65.

Shares of CI stock opened at $252.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $87.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.10. Cigna has a 1-year low of $158.84 and a 1-year high of $255.89.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cigna news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 2,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $536,658.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,933,344.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 5,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total value of $1,054,417.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,701,401. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,119 shares of company stock worth $21,658,430 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its stake in Cigna by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Cigna by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,842 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. TCF National Bank grew its stake in Cigna by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 5,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cigna by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

