UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,212 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.13% of Janus Henderson Group worth $7,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,227,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,428,000 after acquiring an additional 177,538 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,422,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,242,000 after acquiring an additional 206,708 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,360,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,218,000 after acquiring an additional 762,552 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 733,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,831,000 after acquiring an additional 12,923 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,690,000. 77.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JHG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.50 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Janus Henderson Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.49.

NYSE JHG opened at $33.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.07. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52-week low of $14.39 and a 52-week high of $35.23. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 75.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $657.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.43 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 10.41%. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.30%.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

