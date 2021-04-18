Wells Fargo & Company Increases Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Price Target to $115.00

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the LED producer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CREE. Citigroup raised Cree from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. New Street Research assumed coverage on Cree in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cree from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $98.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cree from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Charter Equity raised Cree from a market perform rating to a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cree has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.57.

CREE stock opened at $112.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.15 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.45. Cree has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $129.90.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The LED producer reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $127.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.54 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cree will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John B. Replogle sold 1,722 shares of Cree stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total value of $178,399.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,448 shares in the company, valued at $6,366,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total transaction of $1,733,631.68. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cree in the fourth quarter worth about $294,455,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Cree by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 877,317 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $92,908,000 after acquiring an additional 9,428 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cree by 139.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 828,228 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $87,709,000 after acquiring an additional 482,845 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Cree by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 775,882 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $82,166,000 after acquiring an additional 50,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,793,000.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

