RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Price Target Raised to $20.00

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RLJ. Truist Securities raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Compass Point raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RLJ Lodging Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.86.

NYSE RLJ opened at $15.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 2.16. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $17.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.26). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 38.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.73%. On average, analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.97%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,240,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,991,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,322,000 after buying an additional 1,619,252 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,077,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,387,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,782,000 after buying an additional 354,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,851,000. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

