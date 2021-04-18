Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Downgraded by Scotiabank

Scotiabank cut shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $86.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $84.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a buy rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a neutral rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.34.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $77.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.31 and a 200-day moving average of $53.98. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $88.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.09%.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $146,756.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,178,401.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

