JMP Securities Raises ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Price Target to $30.00

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PRA. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ProAssurance in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of ProAssurance from $16.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

PRA stock opened at $27.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ProAssurance has a 12 month low of $12.67 and a 12 month high of $29.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.11.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 27.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $229.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.27) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ProAssurance will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in ProAssurance by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in ProAssurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in ProAssurance by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in ProAssurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in ProAssurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

