Wells Fargo & Company Raises The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target to $385.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $360.00 to $385.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $279.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $392.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $345.32.

GS opened at $342.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $332.87 and a 200-day moving average of $269.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1-year low of $165.36 and a 1-year high of $356.85.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

In other news, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total transaction of $6,252,200.00. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Insiders sold a total of 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 73.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. HYA Advisors Inc grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 1,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 36,961.5% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 50,033 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,361,000 after purchasing an additional 49,898 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

