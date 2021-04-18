UBS Group Raises SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Price Target to $132.00

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $127.00 to $132.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SITE. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $134.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $156.88.

Shares of SITE stock opened at $182.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 71.50 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12 month low of $66.01 and a 12 month high of $184.37.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $675.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.04 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 22.35%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total value of $3,070,993.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,073,902.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total transaction of $600,852.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,624.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 19,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

