Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) PT Raised to $350.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $344.00 to $350.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on COST. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $386.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $370.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $293.84 and a 1-year high of $393.15. The company has a market capitalization of $164.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $340.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $361.36.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 18,696 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.6% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 4,819 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 497,867 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $176,712,000 after buying an additional 15,262 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,400,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

