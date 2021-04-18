Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cohu is a leading supplier of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors and thermal sub-systems used by global semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on COHU. B. Riley boosted their target price on Cohu from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cohu from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Cowen decreased their target price on Cohu from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Cohu from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Cohu from $45.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cohu has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.63.

COHU opened at $48.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -43.84 and a beta of 1.79. Cohu has a 1 year low of $12.30 and a 1 year high of $51.86.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $202.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cohu will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James A. Donahue sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 387,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,578,688. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,000. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COHU. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohu during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohu during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohu during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Cohu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

