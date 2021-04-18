Scotiabank Boosts Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Price Target to $33.00

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

SU has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Suncor Energy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.31.

NYSE:SU opened at $20.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a PE ratio of -6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.67 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.32.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Suncor Energy had a negative net margin of 23.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1642 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 30.66%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,064,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 844,996 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,939,000 after acquiring an additional 65,305 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 57,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $67,025,000. Institutional investors own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

