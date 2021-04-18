Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) PT Raised to $45.00 at Morgan Stanley

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

SRC has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and set a $43.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group raised Spirit Realty Capital from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

NYSE SRC opened at $44.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.80. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12-month low of $23.88 and a 12-month high of $45.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -554.31 and a beta of 1.17.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $128.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 74.85%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. 98.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.