Insider Selling: CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB) Insider Sells 80,000 Shares of Stock

CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB) insider Michael Curt Scholz sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.18, for a total value of C$14,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,100,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,309,555.21.

Shares of CMB stock opened at C$0.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.17. The company has a market cap of C$14.73 million and a PE ratio of -10.88. CMC Metals Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.40, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.10.

About CMC Metals

CMC Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, zinc, lead, gold, copper, antimony, bismuth, and tungsten deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Silver Hart property consisting of 116 contiguous full and partial mineral claims covering an area of 2,200 hectares located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon Territories; and Logjam Property, comprising of 32 claims that covers an area of 632 hectares located in south-central Yukon.

