Insider Selling: CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB) Insider Sells 80,000 Shares of Stock

CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB) insider Michael Curt Scholz sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.18, for a total value of C$14,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,100,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,309,555.21.
Shares of CMB stock opened at C$0.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.17. The company has a market cap of C$14.73 million and a PE ratio of -10.88. CMC Metals Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.40, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.10.
About CMC Metals
