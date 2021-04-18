-$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2021


Analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) will post earnings per share of ($0.49) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Repare Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.55) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.45). The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.44) to ($2.16). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.89) to ($2.56). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Repare Therapeutics.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on RPTX shares. Northland Securities restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

Shares of NASDAQ RPTX opened at $33.68 on Thursday. Repare Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $46.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $440,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $513,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $578,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P increased its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 280,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,638,000 after purchasing an additional 79,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

